Jimmy Fallon Vows to March with Students to End Gun Violence in Schools: WATCH

LGBT Pride Flag Raised at Sydney, Australia’s Police Centre for First Time in History

Pentagon Says First Openly Transgender Recruit Has Signed Contract with U.S. Military

Jimmy Fallon returned to The Tonight Show on Monday night and promised to march with students in Washington D.C. on March 24 at the March For Our Lives nationwide march to end gun violence.

Jimmy praises Parkland students, will march alongside them in D.C. pic.twitter.com/ppyNyl2wyK — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 27, 2018

Said Fallon, praising the students: “They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults. They’re high school students. It’s beyond impressive…They’re angry and they’re doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution.”

He added: “I just want to say, I stand behind you guys and I will be marching alongside you with my wife and two children in D.C. to show our support…To every one of you who is speaking out, thank you.”