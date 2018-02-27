Jimmy Fallon Vows to March with Students to End Gun Violence in Schools: WATCH

Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Woke Up Screeching ‘WITCH HUNT!’ on Twitter This Morning

by Andy Towle
February 27, 2018 | 7:56am

Jimmy Fallon returned to The Tonight Show on Monday night and promised to march with students in Washington D.C. on March 24 at the March For Our Lives nationwide march to end gun violence.

Said Fallon, praising the students: “They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults. They’re high school students. It’s beyond impressive…They’re angry and they’re doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution.”

He added: “I just want to say, I stand behind you guys and I will be marching alongside you with my wife and two children in D.C. to show our support…To every one of you who is speaking out, thank you.”



