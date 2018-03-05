Towleroad

Adam Rippon Successfully Reeled in Shawn Mendes After Baiting the Hook Last Week

by Towleroad
March 5, 2018 | 5:01pm

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon met his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes last night at the Oscars, he revealed in a tweet published on Monday afternoon.

Tweeted Rippon with a photo of the two of them together: “I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is .”

RELATED: Adam Rippon Tells Ellen He’s Been ‘Sleeping On Shawn Mendes’ in Hilarious Interview: WATCH

Said Rippon to Ellen last week when asked about his celebrity crushes: “I feel like a really solid answer is Jake Gyllenhaal. I used to have a really big crush on Harry Styles….”

“What happened,” asked Ellen.

“Here’s the thing,” Adam explained. “I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes.”

“I’m sorry?”, asked Ellen, who got what he was saying after a bit of clarification. “Sleeping like you had not paid attention, I see…So now Shawn Mendes has taken over from Harry Styles.

“I know Harry will be upset,” said Adam. “Love is a funny thing.”

Watch their hilarious interview HERE.



