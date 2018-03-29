Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders, Quinton and Napoleon

Two men will become cheerleaders for an NFL team for the first time in the league’s history. Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies (above) are set to join the L.A. Rams cheerleaders this season.

Peron told Good Morning America: “I thought, ‘Why not me? Why can’t I do this?’ And called my friend and I asked her when auditions were for the Rams and she told me Sunday [March 11] and I showed up.”

Said LA Rams cheerleader captain Emily Leibert to GMA: “They really just fit the bill to be a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader. They are intelligent, they are eloquent, they are more than qualified to be ambassadors out in the community. They bring so much energy and there’s something so magnetic about their performance, you really can’t take your eyes off them.”

Check out their auditions and the moments after they found out they made the squad: