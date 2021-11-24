Janet Jackson’s Stylist Wayne Scot Lukas Says He Did ‘Exactly’ As He Was ‘Supposed To Do’; There Was No 2004 Super Bowl ‘Malfunction’

Now the subject of an entire NYTimes documentary…I just don’t know where to put Janet’s emotional distress. It if was this year, we’d get @janetsboob a twitter account and forget. This is what we remember of 2004? Not bird flu, tsunami, Abu Ghraib or the truly smarmy John Edward VP candidacy. Pasties in place, boob door shuts. No one’s hurt. Also, who put all the folllwing together: Nelly, Jessica Simpson, PDiddy, Kid Rock, Janet and Timberlake? –Editor

Janet Jackson and her Rhythm Nation have been the worried well of pop for 17 years He’ll “have you naked by the end of this song” … WHOOPSIE …boob out, pastie on — is best explained by the “multiple hecks of coincidence theory”

Published by

OK Magazine

Janet Jackson’s wardrobe stylist — who worked with the star on her headline-making 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show look — is telling his side of the story about the infamous nip slip.

Celebrity fashion consultant Wayne Scot Lukas sat down with Access Hollywood on Monday, November 22, and made it clear that the “wardrobe malfunction” seen ’round the world was a planned move and not a failure of his work.

The “Control” singer and Justin Timberlake shook audiences to their core during their performance of his song “Rock Your Body” at the NFL Halftime Show. After the former boy band member sang the lyric, “Gotta have you naked by the end of this song,” he tore off part of Jackson’s top, exposing her breast, which featured a nipple cover.