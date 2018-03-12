Robert Mueller Strategizing About Timing of Trump Obstruction Charge: REPORT

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump obstruction of justice in the Russia probe is nearing completion but Mueller may postpone filing any charges in order to complete other parts of the probe, according to a report from Bloomberg:

That’s because Mueller may calculate that if he tries to bring charges in the obstruction case — the part that may hit closest to Trump personally — witnesses may become less cooperative in other parts of the probe, or the president may move to shut it down altogether…

…The obstruction portion of the probe could likely be completed after several key outstanding interviews, including with the president and his son, Donald Trump Jr. The president’s lawyers have been negotiating with Mueller’s team over such an encounter since late last year. But even if Trump testifies in the coming weeks, Mueller may make a strategic calculation to keep his findings on obstruction secret, according to the current and former U.S. officials, who discussed the strategy on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, Mueller’s team fears that if obstruction charges were brought against anyone in the Trump family, Trump would try to fire the special counsel, and if Trump was cleared of obstruction at this stage then Trump’s lawyers would pressure the rest of the investigation to shut down.