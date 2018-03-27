‘Sam Bee’ Remembers Puerto Rico, Neil Patrick Harris Is Back On Netflix and More TV This Week

Gay Man Shot in Puerto Vallarta with Husband Says Police, Mayor, Media Still Not Listening

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

The first season of grown-ish, a spin-off of the popular ABC sitcom black-ish, wraps Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Freeform. Among the collegiate characters we’ve met through Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is Nomi, a bisexual student played by Emily Arlook.

With a new nightmare in each passing day’s news, it’s easy to be overwhelmed with where to focus your attention. The recovering island of Puerto Rico steps back into the spotlight Wednesday on a special edition of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Tune in at 10 p.m. Eastern on TBS.

The race is on, henny, with a fresh batch of queens looking to snatch the season 10 crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race. We’re already smitten with this season’s cast, but none more than NYC performer, Miz Cracker. Get to know the controversially-named queen in the video above, and see what Ru has up her sleeves next, Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

It’s the British Invasion this week on Lip Sync Battle. Pop music mastermind Charli XCX will face-off against someone named Rita Ora who’s apparently famous for … well, no one’s sure, really. See which English rose reigns supreme Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on Paramount.

The dark and dazzling Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events is back for a second season Friday. Neil Patrick Harris returns as Count Olaf, chasing after the Baudelaire children and the oddball characters they meet along the way.

What are you watching this week on TV?