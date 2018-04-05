Dr. Evil Got Fired from Trump’s Cabinet and He’s Here to Tell All: WATCH

Mike Myers returned as Dr. Evil to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his firing from Trump’s cabinet.

Asked what role he had at the White House, he replied: “Naturally I was going to be Secretary of Evil, but Steve Bannon got that job.”

When quizzed on his accomplishments while on the job, he replied, “All the evil stuff was me.”

“Even deporting DREAMers?”, asked Fallon.

“No Jimmy, even I have my limits. I’m evil but I’m not a monster.”

When asked if he made any friends there, Evil replied: “I got along swimmingly with Ben Carson…we were both evil doctors that didn’t know why we were there.”

Evil also had some comments about various other White House figures.

Donald Trump Jr: “That guys creepy AF. He looks like he’s missing a facial feature you just don’t know which one.”

Jared Kushner: “That bitch begone!”

And Evil said he’s planning on running for president with the only man who’s hated more than Donald Trump right now: Mark Zuckerberg.

“Hey America, get ready to be poked!”