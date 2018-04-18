Trump Tweet Confirms CIA Director Mike Pompeo Had Secret Kim Jong Un Meeting

Rugby Players Blast Israel Folau, Who Says He’d Rather Walk Away from Sport Than Defy Bible

Donald Trump confirmed in a tweet that CIA Director and Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week.

Tweeted Trump: “Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”

The Washington Post reported on the meeting Tuesday night:

The extraordinary meeting between one of Trump’s most trusted emissaries and the authoritarian head of a rogue state was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, according to the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly classified nature of the talks.

The clandestine mission, which has not previously been reported, came soon after Pompeo was nominated to be secretary of state.

Trump on Wednesday morning also blasted the sketch of a man released by Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti. The man allegedly threatened Daniels over disclosure of the Trump affair.

Tweeted Trump: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Trump also attacked California and its governor Jerry Brown: “There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW!”