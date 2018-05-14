Jim Parsons Injured During ‘Boys in the Band’ Performance

St. Paul, Minnesota’s Oldest Gay Bar is Becoming a Soccer Bar, But the Drag Shows Will Stay

Saturday night’s performance of The Boys in the Band on Broadway was canceled after actor Jim Parsons injured himself during the encore, according to reports.

Parsons reportedly tripped on a set of stairs during the curtain call and “limped off” stage at the Saturday matinee, said one audience member.

So…Jim Parsons tripped down a stair when they came out for their encore and couldn't stand for his bow…the poor thing limped off while everyone else took their bow. Yikes. — Ruth 🐝🐀 (@bombusperplexus) May 12, 2018

The show later announced that “due to a minor injury of a cast member” the Saturday evening show had been canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume on Monday night.

The 15-week revival of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Charlie Carver also star.