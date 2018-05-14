Towleroad

Jim Parsons Injured During ‘Boys in the Band’ Performance

by Towleroad
May 14, 2018 | 1:15pm

Saturday night’s performance of The Boys in the Band on Broadway was canceled after actor Jim Parsons injured himself during the encore, according to reports.

Parsons reportedly tripped on a set of stairs during the curtain call and “limped off” stage at the Saturday matinee, said one audience member.

The show later announced that “due to a minor injury of a cast member” the Saturday evening show had been canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume on Monday night.

The 15-week revival of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Charlie Carver also star.

