Gay Adult Film Star Claims He Slept with Patrick Swayze: WATCH

Adult film star Rafael Alencar, who has starred in dozens of gay films from Kristen Bjorn, Falcon, and Men.com, got in the tub with director Marc MacNamara (above) and announced his retirement, looking back on how he got started in adult films and his career.

Said Alencar: “I’m very proud of all the movies that I did. I’m very happy for the things I did. I travel all over the world and people recognize me everywhere, no matter where I am. This is a very good year because I’m retiring from porn finally. I’m done… I did my share.”

Among the revelations in the sudsy interview are that Alencar’s one regret is doing straight porn. Alencar, a former dentist, also claims he once bedded the late Patrick Swayze and a couple of well-known fashion designers.

Said Alencar (using barely disguised names) when asked if he has slept with anyone famous: “I can tell dead ones. They cannot sue me…I did ‘Mommy Hilfinger’. I did ‘Malvin Klein’. I did a lot of celebrities. Dead ones like ‘Matrick Swayze’. ‘Matrick’ was very nice. All the famous people that you know they are gay they have called me because they cannot be seen in public, they cannot go to the clubs, bars, restaurant, they cannot have hookup apps. So they call 1-800-Me. Help me. Stop there.”