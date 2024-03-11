Towleroad Gay News

‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps up at Oscars

Published by
AFP

Hollywood (United States) (AFP) – “Oppenheimer” swept the board on Sunday at the Oscars, Hollywood's biggest night of the year, with seven awards including best picture and best director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker . Nolan's masterful drama about the father of the atomic bomb, half of last summer's massive “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, also bagged acting prizes for lead Cillian Murphy and supporting actor Nolan — a British-American filmmaker hailed as a generational talent — said that as an form still has room to grow. “Movies are just a…

