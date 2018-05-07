Trump Rages at ‘Russia Witch Hunt’s Unrevealed Conflicts of Interest’, Says He’s Not Obstructing But ‘Fighting Back’

John Oliver on Giuliani and Trump: ‘They’re Two Versions of the Same Person…and Both Want to F–k Ivanka’ – WATCH

In a pair of Monday morning tweets, Donald Trump lashed out at Robert Mueller’s team, claiming there are “unrevealed conflicts of interest” and said he’s “fighting back” and not obstructing justice.

Tweeted Trump: “The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back”

He added: “The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

Trump also tweeted about his CIA director nominee Gina Haspel: “My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!”

And he attacked Republican West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blankenship: “To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!”

The Hill reports:

Blankenship, a former coal CEO who spent time in spent time in jail for violating mining safety regulations, recently attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his family in an ad, referring to McConnell’s “China family.”

“Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people. While doing so Mitch has gotten rich. In fact his China family has given him tens of millions of dollars,” Blankenship said in the ad, released last week.

UPDATE: He went on.

“The Great Revolt” by Salena Zito and Brad Todd does much to tell the story of our great Election victory. The Forgotten Men & Women are forgotten no longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Good luck to Ric Grenell, our new Ambassador to Germany. A great and talented guy, he will represent our Country well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught? Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended? Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018