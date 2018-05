Gay Ohio Minister’s Ordination Papers, Seminary Diploma Stolen by Someone Who Wants Him Out: WATCH

Bohemian Rhapsody: The First Trailer for the Freddie Mercury ‘Queen’ Epic Will Rock You – WATCH

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, co-starring in Deadpool 2, sat down with BBC Radio 1 for an insult match (above), and we believe that Reynolds came out on top for declaring his three-balled genital area a tri-sticle, calling Brolin’s acting a ‘non-drinking’ game, and asserting that Brolin’s favorite color is “medi-ochre”. Touché.