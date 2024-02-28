John Waters set to make first film in 20 years – here’s everything we know

Whether he's shocking audiences with his unique perspectives on black comedy or paving the way for LGBTQ+ advocacy in cinema, US director John Waters remains one of the most influential living filmmakers. From raunchy satires (Serial Mom, Female Trouble), classic musical films (Cry-Baby, Hairspray), and did-he-just-do-that? cult trash (Multiple Maniacs, Desperate Living, Pink Flamingos), the pencil-line moustachioed pioneer of all things transgressive has never hesitated in pushing deep, dark boundaries. Now, Waters, 77, is reportedly returning to the director's chair, 20 years since his last …

