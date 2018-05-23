Stormy Daniels is Going to Receive the Key to West Hollywood Today at Chi Chi LaRue’s, Then Hit The Abbey

Federal Court Rules in Favor of Transgender Student Gavin Grimm, Refuses to Dismiss His Case

Niall Horan Praises Gay Dads with Well-Behaved Baby for Handing Out Goodie Bags on 10 Hour Flight

Adult film actress and Trump payoff recipient Stormy Daniels will receive a Key to the City of West Hollywood today at 4 pm at a store owned by gay adult studio mogul and director Chi Chi LaRue. Mayor John Duran will declare it “Stormy Daniels Day” in the city.

.@StormyDaniels will receive a Key to the City of West Hollywood, California tomorrow (designated "Stormy Daniels Day") at Chi Chi LaRue's at 4pm. We should all thank Stormy for her courage and fortitude through this process! #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 22, 2018

Said the city in an announcement: “In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation.”

Stormy will be doing a meet and greet at 7 pm at the store at 8861 Santa Monica Blvd, and a 10 pm meet and greet at the Abbey nightclub.