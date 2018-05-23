Towleroad

BREAKING: Matt Bomer Was Left Naked on Stage Without a Towel: WATCH

Stormy Daniels is Going to Receive the Key to West Hollywood Today at Chi Chi LaRue’s, Then Hit The Abbey

by Andy Towle
May 23, 2018 | 8:03am

Adult film actress and Trump payoff recipient Stormy Daniels will receive a Key to the City of West Hollywood today at 4 pm at a store owned by gay adult studio mogul and director Chi Chi LaRue. Mayor John Duran will declare it “Stormy Daniels Day” in the city.

Said the city in an announcement: “In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation.”

Stormy will be doing a meet and greet at 7 pm at the store at 8861 Santa Monica Blvd, and a 10 pm meet and greet at the Abbey nightclub.

You Might Also Like