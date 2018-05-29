‘Pose’ Premieres, ‘The Americans’ Sign Offs, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and More TV This Week

Monét X Change Sponges Out with Bob the Drag Queen and Boomer Banks in New Music Video ‘Soak It Up’ – WATCH

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

One of the quickest, sharpest comedies today, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, returns for the first half of its fourth and final season Wednesday on Netflix. The Tina Fey-penned series boasts outrageously funny performances from Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Tituss Burgess.

TV’s second best wig-centric show (after RuPaul’s Drag Race), The Americans, wraps with a stunning series finale Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX.

Looking for some inspiration to get that summer bod? Catch the season premiere of American Ninja Warrior Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

If only the Scripps National Spelling Bee was half as fun as the quiz that handsome teacher sprung in the clip above. Still, it’s pretty impressive to see brainy kids slay the real thing. You can watch from H-O-M-E Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Ryan Murphy’s latest project Pose premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on FX. The series boasts the largest cast of series regulars played by trans actors of all time, and the story explores 1980s ball culture.