Lena Waithe Wore an LGBTQ Rainbow to the Met Gala’s Catholic-Themed Fashion Bash

by Andy Towle
May 8, 2018 | 8:28am

Lena Waithe wore a rainbow cape to the Met Gala fashion ball, serving a powerful statement about the anti-LGBTQ Catholic Church. The gala’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Waite is the Emmy-winning star and writer of Netflix’s Master of None. She’s the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing. She also created Showtime’s The Chi and appears in Steven Spielberg’s new film Ready Player One.

Said Waithe to Vogue: “I’m repping my community, and I wanted everybody to know you can be whoever you are, and be completely proud, and be doing it. Let’s not be afraid of who we are.”

Twitter went wild for Waithe’s cape:

