Cheese, Pork Belly, Decadence: ‘Queer Eye’ Food Guru Antoni Porowski to Open Restaurant

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She Was Told to Leave Restaurant Because She Works for Trump

Queer Eye food guru and avocado aficionado Antoni Porowski is planning to open a restaurant in New York City, revealing the news on a panel at the 92nd Street Y, Food & Wine reports.

Said Porowski: “I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York.”