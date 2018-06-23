Cheese, Pork Belly, Decadence: ‘Queer Eye’ Food Guru Antoni Porowski to Open Restaurant

Queer Eye food guru and avocado aficionado Antoni Porowski is planning to open a restaurant in New York City, revealing the news on a panel at the 92nd Street Y, Food & Wine reports.
Said Porowski: “I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York.”
