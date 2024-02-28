Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Queer Eye name replacement for Bobby Berk

Leave a Comment

Published by
BANG Showbiz English

‘Queer Eye' star is to be replace by Rachel Zoe's former styling associate . Bosses behind the hit series have been searching for a new member of the Fab Five following the expert's decision to quit after eight seasons – and they have now revealed Jeremiah will be brought in to appear alongside , Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France in series nine. The interior designer will take over from Berk for the new episodes which are going to be set in Las Vegas with the new recruit looking after the home makeover part of the sho…

Read More

Related Posts