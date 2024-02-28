Queer Eye name replacement for Bobby Berk

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

‘Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk is to be replace by Rachel Zoe's former styling associate Jeremiah Brent. Bosses behind the hit Netflix series have been searching for a new member of the Fab Five following the interior design expert's decision to quit after eight seasons – and they have now revealed Jeremiah will be brought in to appear alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France in series nine. The interior designer will take over from Berk for the new episodes which are going to be set in Las Vegas with the new recruit looking after the home makeover part of the sho…

Read More