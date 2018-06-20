Michael Cohen Quits RNC Committee, Distances Himself from Trump

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who many expect to flip and cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, resigned from the RNC Finance Committee today and also distanced himself from Trump for the first time.

ABC News reports: “In his resignation letter to Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chair, Cohen cited the ongoing special counsel investigation as one reason for his departure…Cohen also criticized the administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the southern border, the first time he’s distanced himself from the president.”

CNN spoke to one of Cohen’s personal friends who said that he is now willing to give up info on the president.