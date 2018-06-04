Bill Clinton, Connie Kurtz, Meghan Trainor, Guyana, Michelle Wolf, Indiana, Kevin McCarthy, Ellen DeGeneres: HOT LINKS

BILL CLINTON. If POTUS were a Democrat we’d be on impeachment hearings already: “I think they have tried, by in large, to cover this investigation based on the facts. If there were a Democratic president and these facts were present, most people I know in Washington believe impeachment hearings would have begun already, and most people I know believe that the press would have been that hard or harder.”

Clinton also said he did the right thing during the Lewinsky scandal:

RIP. Activist Connie Kurtz dies: ‘Connie Kurtz, who turned her coming out as a lesbian into a lifetime of activism with her wife, Ruth Berman, including serving as plaintiffs in a lawsuit over domestic-partner benefits for New York City school employees, died on May 27 at her home in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was 81.The cause was liver cancer, said Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, who officiated at a religious ceremony uniting the couple in 2000 and then at another in 2011 after same-sex marriage was legalized in New York State.’

SCOTT PRUITT. EPA chief asked aide to get used mattress from Trump hotel: ‘“As I remember, the administrator had spoken with someone at the Trump Hotel who had indicated that there could be a mattress that he could purchase, an old mattress that he could purchase, but that’s the extent of the conversation that I can — that I can remember,” she said, according to the transcript.’

FACTS? White House releases “fact sheet” on Trump’s first 500 days.

SO DID OURS. Eric Trump said his father’s life became “exponentially worse” after he decided to run for president: “My father’s life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president. He didn’t need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going.”

HAWAII. Lava, lava, everywhere.

WALL OF LAVA: Two people encounter a massive wall of moving lava while trying to rescue cows from a farm in Pahoa, Hawaii. https://t.co/C9fDQCko2x pic.twitter.com/kDssgG7RjK — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2018

INDIANA. GOP set to drop language declaring marriage between a man and a woman. ‘The latest draft of the new platform removes language labeling strong families as ones that are “based on marriage between a man and a woman.” That phrasing was inserted into the party’s platform during Vice President Mike Pence’s time as governor.’

STEVE SCHMIDT. Kevin McCarthy has disqualified himself to be Speaker of the House with remarks about Trump Tower meeting: “It gives me no pleasure to say this. I’ve known Kevin McCarthy for a long time and I consider him a friend. But he disqualified himself for the Speakership of the House. At the end of the day, if one of the parties wants to make a monkey the majority leader, I’m pretty indifferent to it.”

KANYE WEST. My mental condition is a superpower: “I’m so blessed and so privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make that [album] and make it feel like it’s all good. Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40. I never been diagnosed until I was 39 years old […] diagnosed with a mental condition. […] But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

DEMI LOVATO. Singer responds to anger over prank tweet. “I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone.”

I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018

GUYANA. Incident-free first Gay Pride held: “Guyana held its first gay pride parade, with the country’s gay rights activists accusing the three-year old government as well as the opposition of breaking their election campaign promises to outlaw discrimination against vulnerable groups…Several curious onlookers turned out at the starting point and along the route to get a glimpse at the parade by people of all walks of life, races, and ages. There were no major incidents such as such as sustained verbal exchanges between participants and onlookers.”

WILDLIFE VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ellen DeGeneres visited gorillas in Rwanda with wife Portia DeRossi.

I can’t begin to describe what this experience was like, or how much it means to me. I’m so grateful. pic.twitter.com/nuoRaPsVnu — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 30, 2018

Thank you, Angela and Robert for an incredible day at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @DSWT. What you’re doing to help elephants is important and amazing. #BeKindtoElephants pic.twitter.com/PHtiX1JhQ1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 3, 2018

CANNED. Paramount drops Heathers: “This is a high school show, we’re blowing up the school, there are guns in the school, it’s a satire and there are moments of teachers having guns. It’s hitting on so many hot topics. This company can’t be speaking out of both sides of its mouth, saying the youth movement is important for us and we’ve done all these wonderful things to support that and at the same time, we’re putting on a show that we’re not comfortable with.”

SURPRISE COMMENCEMENT SPEECH OF THE DAY. Jimmy Fallon spoke to students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

73 QUESTIONS. With Michelle Wolf.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Meghan Trainor “Let You Be Right”.

