Laura Bush Rips Trump’s ‘Cruel, Immoral’ Policy of ‘Warehousing Children’

Former First Lady Laura Bush blasted the Trump administration’s policy of tearing children from their parents at the U.S. border in a Washington Post column.

Wrote Bush: “I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart. Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history. We also know that this treatment inflicts trauma; interned Japanese have been two times as likely to suffer cardiovascular disease or die prematurely than those who were not interned.”