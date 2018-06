FIFA Investigating Anti-Gay Chants by Mexican Fans at World Cup in Russia: VIDEO

Ireland to Officially Apologize Today for Historic Convictions of Gay Men

Soulless FOX News anchor Laura Ingraham described the detention centers where immigrant children are being kept after being torn from their parents as “essentially summer camps” on her show last night.

Said Ingraham: “As more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents. And temporarily housed at what are, essentially, summer camps.”