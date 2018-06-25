Massive Keith Haring Mural, Hidden for 30 Years, Has Been Rescued and Revealed

Major League Baseball Shuts Down Hater Upset About ‘Pride Day’ in Rare Twitter Clapback

A Keith Haring mural concealed by aluminum plates for the last 30 years in Amsterdam has been preserved and revealed for the public to see, an effort spearheaded by graffiti artist Aileen Middel aka Mick la Rock.

The mural shows a classic Haring figure seated atop a sea monster.

The building on which the mural was painted, Markt Kwartier (Food Market), was scheduled for redevelopment and demolition, and was saved through years of negotiations.

Haring painted the mural, Europe’s largest Haring work, while he had an exhibition in Amsterdam’s Stedelijk museum in 1986. Haring died four years later of AIDS-related causes at the age of 31.