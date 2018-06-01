Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Releases U.S. Statement Celebrating LGBTI Pride Month

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement marking LGBTQ Pride Month:

The United States joins people around the world in celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Intersex (LGBTI) Pride Month, and reaffirms its commitment to protecting and defending the human rights of all, including LGBTI persons.

In many parts of the world, LGBTI individuals and their supporters continue to face violence, arrest, harassment and intimidation for standing up for their human rights, participating in peaceful marches and rallies, expressing their views, and simply being who they are. LGBTI persons – like all persons – must be free to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, without fear of reprisal. As Americans, we place a high value on these rights and freedoms, which all persons deserve to enjoy fully and equally.

The United States stands firmly with you as you exercise your human rights and fundamental freedoms. We wish you a safe and happy Pride Month.

Pompeo’s personal views:

Sen. Cory Booker presses Mike Pompeo on past same-sex marriage views. Pompeo remains opposed, but wouldn’t say if he believes gay sex is a perversion and says he respects straight and gay people the same. https://t.co/i5rLynqCjJ — Brian Ries (@moneyries) April 12, 2018

