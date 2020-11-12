GOP Senator Says He’ll Intervene as Trump Administration Continues to Obstruct Biden from Receiving Intelligence Briefings, Messages from Foreign Leaders: WATCH

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) said he’ll intervene if the Trump administration doesn’t stop obstructing President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings by Friday.

Said Lankford to radio station KRMG: “There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that. If that’s not occurring by Friday I will step in as well to be able to push them and say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.”

In addition to obstructing Biden from intelligence briefings, the State Department is also withholding messages from foreign leaders.

CNN reports: “Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden’s victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received. … Foreign leaders have begun to figure out that State cannot get them in touch with the President-elect and their teams have reached out to former Obama-era diplomats for their assistance on how to send congratulatory messages to Biden’s team, sources told CNN. Some foreign governments feel they are navigating an unfamiliar maze, foreign diplomats have told CNN.”