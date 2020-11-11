Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Mike Pompeo Doubles Down on Transition Remarks as Joe Biden Laughs at the Mention of His Name: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

mike pompeo joe biden

On Tuesday, when asked if the Trump administration is planning to engage with the Biden transition team and if not, at what point does it hamper a smooth transition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo replied, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

On FOX News Tuesday night, Pompeo doubled down on the remarks.

Said Pompeo: “We’ll have a smooth transition and we’ll see what the people ultimately decided when all the votes have been cast. We have a process, Bret. The Constitution lays out how electors vote, it’s a very detailed process laid out. And then I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on Jan. 20 has all the tools readily available so that we don’t skip a beat with the capacity to keep America safe.”

Joe Biden laughed at the mention of Pompeo’s name on Tuesday.

Recent Posts