Mike Pompeo Doubles Down on Transition Remarks as Joe Biden Laughs at the Mention of His Name: WATCH

On Tuesday, when asked if the Trump administration is planning to engage with the Biden transition team and if not, at what point does it hamper a smooth transition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo replied, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

On FOX News Tuesday night, Pompeo doubled down on the remarks.

Said Pompeo: “We’ll have a smooth transition and we’ll see what the people ultimately decided when all the votes have been cast. We have a process, Bret. The Constitution lays out how electors vote, it’s a very detailed process laid out. And then I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on Jan. 20 has all the tools readily available so that we don’t skip a beat with the capacity to keep America safe.”

BAIER: You were asked about the concerns about a smooth transition and you said there will be a smooth transition to a 2nd Trump term. Were you being serious?



POMPEO: We will have a smooth transition and we will see what people ultimately decided when the votes have been cast. pic.twitter.com/j8fWvUKkLV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020

Joe Biden laughed at the mention of Pompeo’s name on Tuesday.