Rachel Maddow Broke Down in Tears at News of Where Babies are Being Sent at the U.S. Border: WATCH

As the AP broke upsetting news at where toddlers and young children are being sent at the U.S. border last night, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke down, unable to contain her tears at the depth of the inhumanity in practice by the Trump administration.

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018

As Maddow notes, the AP reported: “Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border to at least three “tender age” shelters in South Texas…Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the Rio Grande Valley shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis. The government also plans to open a fourth shelter to house hundreds of young migrant children in Houston, where city leaders denounced the move Tuesday.”