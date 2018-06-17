Roger Stone Met with Russian Asking $2 Million for Dirt on Hillary Clinton

Former Trump campaign adviser and confidante Roger Stone met with a Russian national in May 2016 who wanted $2 million for dirt on Hillary Clinton. Michael Caputo, a Trump campaign communications official , arranged the meeting with Henry Greenberg (aka Henry Oknyansky), who had once claimed in a court filing that he was an FBI informant prior to 2013.

The WaPo reports: “Two years later, the brief sit-down in Florida has resurfaced as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s sprawling investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Caputo. Caputo said he was asked about the meeting by prosecutors during a sometimes-heated questioning session last month. Stone and Caputo, who did not previously disclose the meeting to congressional investigators, now say they believe they were the targets of a setup by U.S. law enforcement officials hostile to Trump.”

