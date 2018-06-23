Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She Was Told to Leave Restaurant Because She Works for Trump

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, because…Trump.

Tweeted Sanders: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so”

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Politico reports: “Owners of the Red Hen, which is located about 180 miles southwest of D.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, on Friday night, Jaike Foley-Schultz, who described himself as a waiter at the Red Hen in Lexington, wrote on Facebook that he had just just served Sanders before she was asked to leave. Sanders did not mention family members in her account of the episode, but the post would seem to match what the press secretary tweeted Saturday.”