Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett recalls the moment his life ‘changed forever’

Jonathan Bennett's life was “changed forever” by his role in ‘Mean Girls'. The 42-year-old actor starred as heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 cult classic – which followed Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as a group of popular girls in a comedy that serves as a parody of the high school clique system – and took to social media on Friday (19.04.24) evening to mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere. Alongside a photo of himself and his on-screen love interest Lindsay, he wrote on Instagram: “20 years ago today, the world met Aaron, Cady, Gretchen, Karen, Reg…

