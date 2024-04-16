Sir Elton John sent Lance Bass gift basket to celebrate coming out

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sir Elton John sent Lance Bass a gift basket after he came out as gay. The 44-year-old NSYNC star revealed the legendary singer showed his support when Lance decided to reveal his sexuality in a PEOPLE magazine interview in 2006. He told PEOPLE: “The most fun thing I got after I came out was a nice gift basket — I think on my front step — and it was from Elton John basically saying, ‘Welcome to the club'. “I was like, ‘Wow, I got a welcome basket from the king of the gay mafia'. I'm like, ‘I'm in!' I thought that was the most fun, welcoming basket you could ever get.” Lance revealed that altho…

