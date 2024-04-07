JoJo Siwa had a challenge transitioning to new grown-up image

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

JoJo Siwa hasn't found it easy to cultivate a more adult image. The former ‘Dance Moms' star – who turns 21 next month – has caused controversy with her provocative new music video ‘Karma' and she admitted it has taken some time to work out the best way to “navigate” her previous image as an idol to millions of children and still honour her teenage self while also being able to grow up and move on. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight': “It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate. “I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa a…

