SodaStream Claps Back at Anti-Gay Bigot

by Towleroad
June 28, 2018 | 9:26am

SodaStream, the sparkling water brand, clapped back on Twitter at an anti-gay bigot who accused the company of celebrating “motherlessness” after it introduced a line of bottles for same-sex families.

Tweeted SodaStream: “Lyle, mate! Let’s take your conversation offline, and back to an era when this SodaStream machine was all the rage  

 

