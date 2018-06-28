SodaStream Claps Back at Anti-Gay Bigot

SodaStream, the sparkling water brand, clapped back on Twitter at an anti-gay bigot who accused the company of celebrating “motherlessness” after it introduced a line of bottles for same-sex families.
Tweeted SodaStream: “Lyle, mate! Let’s take your conversation offline, and back to an era when this SodaStream machine was all the rage
#loveislove #rightsideofhistory”
— SodaStream Australia (@SodaStreamau) June 28, 2018