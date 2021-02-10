‘One Million Moms’ is ‘Outraged’ That Mattel’s New ‘American Girl’ Doll Has (Gasp!) Gay Aunts

American Family Association subgroup One Million Moms is on the rampage against Mattel over a new American Girl doll with a lesbian storyline, threatening the company with a boycott unless it revises the doll’s story.

They write: “American Girl named its Kira Bailey doll the ‘2021 Girl of the Year.’ The doll character is a 10-year-old wildlife conservationist who is passionate about ‘animal protection and climate change action.’ In the doll’s accompanying book titled Kira Down Under, Kira visits an animal sanctuary in Australia operated by her great-aunts, Mamie and Lynette, who are in a same-sex marriage. In the book, Kira explains that her aunts married ‘after the law was changed to allow it,’ referring to Australian Parliament’s 2017 decision to legalize gay marriage, two years after the U.S. Supreme Court did the same. As Christians, we know that even though something is legalized doesn’t make it moral or right.”

There’s even a photo of the lesbian couple walking down the aisle at there wedding, and Mattel “did not even include a warning.”

“We must remain diligent and stand up for biblical values and truth,” the group concludes. “Scripture says multiple times that homosexuality is wrong, and God will not tolerate this sinful nature.”

