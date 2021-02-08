Lil Nas X Introduces New Track ‘Call Me By Your Name’ in Super Bowl Ad About Breaking Boundaries: WATCH

Without mentioning LGBTQ, electronics brand Logitech paid tribute to a new generation of young people who break labels and stereotypes in a Super Bowl ad starring groundbreaking out gay rapper Lil Nas X and several other young influencers. And the ad features a new track by the rapper which shares its title with one of the biggest gay-themed films in recent memory, Call My By Your Name.

Says Lil Nas X in the ad, which features abundant rainbow imagery: “We defy expectations, perceptions and misconceptions. We defy what logic says we should look like, sound like, be like. We defy genres, algorithms and entire industries. See, we defy that little voice that says, ‘oh no we can’t’, with a roar back that says, ‘oh yes, we will’. Because to create the future we must defy the logic of the past. We must defy logic.”

Lil Nas X has been teasing the track on social media for months. It’s unclear when the full version will be released, but it can’t be long now.

Notes Looper: “The lyrics tell a story of the singer’s infatuation with a troubled but seductive lover. It’s probably the most openly gay song to ever be featured in a Super Bowl commercial. Pretty defiant, and very cool.”

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME ☎️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Za6UU63oSh — nope (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020

And the track has Rihanna’s approval.