Trump Heckled with F-Word at U.S. Capitol: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 19, 2018 | 9:26pm

A woman reported to be a Congressional intern heckled Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, screaming “Mr. President, f–k you” as Trump arrived to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump was also heckled by Congressional Hispanic Caucus members as he left.

Trump was also heckled as he left the meeting: “Mr. President, don’t you have kids? How would you like it if they took your kids? It’s not the American way we know and it’s not Biblical. Where did Christ say that? Show me where!”

