Trump Heckled with F-Word at U.S. Capitol: WATCH

A woman reported to be a Congressional intern heckled Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, screaming “Mr. President, f–k you” as Trump arrived to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump was also heckled by Congressional Hispanic Caucus members as he left.
LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018
Per our intern, who was standing there, the woman who yelled "Mr. President, F–k you!!" was a congressional intern.
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018
Trump was also heckled as he left the meeting: “Mr. President, don’t you have kids? How would you like it if they took your kids? It’s not the American way we know and it’s not Biblical. Where did Christ say that? Show me where!”
Congressional Hispanic Caucus members yell at Trump about the “zero tolerance” policy as he walks by after his meeting with GOP lawmakers at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/YMva974pnq
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) June 19, 2018