Trump Attacks Jimmy Fallon for Apologizing Over the Hair Incident: ‘Be a Man’

Donald Trump attacked Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night after Fallon apologized for “normalizing” Trump during the 2016 campaign by messing up his hair.

Tweeted Trump: ‘. @ jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!’

From an interview with Fallon in The Hollywood Reporter:

“It was definitely a down time,” Fallon somberly says of the period after Trump’s last appearance on his show. “And it’s tough for morale. There’s 300 people that work here, and so when people are talking that bad about you and ganging up on you, in a really gang-mentality…” Choking up, he continues, “You go, ‘Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I’m depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.'” Fallon adds, “I’m sorry. I don’t want to make anyone angry — I never do and I never will. It’s all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently.”

More of Trump’s Sunday blathering:

