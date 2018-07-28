Anderson Cooper Blasts Giuliani’s Flip-Flopping on Michael Cohen’s Honesty: ‘It Would Be Funny if It Weren’t So Serious’

Anderson Cooper tore into members of the Trump administration last night for its hypocritical accusations that various people are lying, saving his most biting remarks for Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who this week said that “He has been lying for years” just weeks after praising him as “an honest, honorable lawyer.”

Said Cooper: “‘Lying for years,’ he says, which is strange because that means Michael Cohen must have been no less a liar when Rudy Giuliani was praising him for not being a liar. So was Mr. Giuliani lying in that clip you just heard or lying in this one from just a couple of months ago? … It’s confusing, to say the least. The honest honorable lawyer has also been deeply dishonest for years, or at least this week. Maybe it’s like truthful hyperbole or something. Or maybe like so much else these days is yet another thing that would be funny if it weren’t so serious.”