Instagram Apologizes After Removing Gay Kiss Photo for ‘Violating Community Standards’

Jimmy Fowlie is the ‘Single Gay Friend’ Amidst a Flock of Happy Straight Couples: WATCH

‘Troy,’ ‘Battle of the Sexes’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon This Month

Instagram apologized after removing a photo featuring two men kissing for “violating community guidelines.”

The image, by London-based photographer Stella Asia Consonni, was featured on the cover of i-D magazine and showed Jordan Bowen and Luca Lucifer, a couple of 7 years, having a kiss.

Consonni said she received hate mail after posting the photo: “I am receiving many hate messages, saying that it’s disgusting and that I should kill myself for posting that.”

The photo was reinstated, but only after protest from high-profile British musicians Years & Years’ frontman Olly Alexander and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall

Wrote Instagram to the photographer: “This post was removed in error and we are sorry. It has since been reinstated.