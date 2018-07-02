Towleroad

Instagram Apologizes After Removing Gay Kiss Photo for ‘Violating Community Standards’

July 2, 2018 | 2:05pm

Instagram apologized after removing a photo featuring two men kissing for “violating community guidelines.”

The image, by London-based photographer Stella Asia Consonni, was featured on the cover of i-D magazine and showed Jordan Bowen and Luca Lucifer, a couple of 7 years, having a kiss.

Consonni said she received hate mail after posting the photo: “I am receiving many hate messages, saying that it’s disgusting and that I should kill myself for posting that.”

Read about my new project on @i_d link in bio! words by @georgie_wright_ thanks to @becca_bw ❣️ here @mrjordanbowen and @iamlucalucifer being cute for me

A post shared by ✨ Stella Asia Consonni ✨ (@stellaasiaconsonni) on

 

The photo was reinstated, but only after protest from high-profile British musicians Years & Years’ frontman Olly Alexander and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall

Wrote Instagram to the photographer: “This post was removed in error and we are sorry. It has since been reinstated.

