Jim Jordan Says Claims by 8 Former Wrestlers That He Ignored Sexual Abuse are ‘Ridiculous’ – WATCH

Following allegations from an eighth former Ohio State wrestler that then coach Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) willfully ignored sexual abuse by the team’s doctor, Jordan defended himself in an interview with reporters on Wednesday morning.

Said Jordan: “I’m telling the truth. Look, I stood up to the Speaker of the House from my home state, stood up the IRS and have stood up to the FBI. To think that I would not stand up for my athletes is ridiculous.”

"I’m telling the truth … To think that I would not stand up for my athletes is ridiculous," Rep. Jordan says Wednesday in response to allegations that he knew of sexual abuse by Ohio State team doctor. https://t.co/raTPxm2WHf pic.twitter.com/yoGoFCcinI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 11, 2018

Politico reported on Tuesday: “The Ohio Republican’s allies — from lawmakers on Capitol Hill to former wrestlers at Ohio State University — have released statements of support or gone on TV defending Jordan’s character. He has also hired a conservative-leaning public relations firm to help him deal with the media furor, Shirley & Banister Public Affairs. The group launched a new website Monday: StandWithJimJordan.com.”