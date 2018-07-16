Gay Republican CVS Manager Calls Police on Black Woman for Using Wrong Coupon: WATCH

A gay Republican CVS manager in Chicago called police on Friday after a black woman attempted to use a coupon that he claimed was fraudulent. The woman, Camilla Hudson, shared a video to Facebook of the manager, Morry Matson placing the call to police.

Matson, who was a Trump delegate and president of the Illinois Log Cabin Republicans and also a candidate for alderman in Chicago’s 48th ward where he is running on a platform of “increased police presence” is seen trembling as he places the call to police, saying “it’s a female….African American.”

Hudson then interrupts: “No, I’m not African-American. I’m black. Black isn’t a bad word.”

It was later reported that Matson has been busted for forgery.

Wrote Hudson:

“So, THIS just happened: I had the police called on me for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago! I stopped in to make a purchase using a coupon mailed to me by the product manufacturer, as replacement for problematic/defective product. The manager on duty said that he’d never seen a coupon like the one I had and said that he thought it was fraudulent. When I asked for his name and his title/role within the store, he became agitated and rude. When I pulled out my phone to document what happened and exactly what he’d said to me (AND how he’d said it!) he turned his back and walked away from me. When I followed him and demanded that he answer my question, he ran to the back of the store and slammed a door in my face. Meanwhile, the other manager, who’d been helping me initially, came running back to tell me that I’d better leave the store immediately, because he’d called the police.

“Of course, I had ZERO concerns about the police being called. Apparently, they’d hung up on him the first time he called, so he had to call them back a second time, telling the 911 dispatcher that I was harassing them (which I have on video). Three tactical unit officers arrived and, after some conversation and documenting their names, badge numbers, etc., I eventually left the store. Needless to say, this is far from over. Life in these United States. Aargh.”

Hudson later added: “I probably should have posted this earlier – Morry Matson was not shaking and not having tremors of any kind when he first started assisting me at the self-checkout register in the store. He also did not have any tremors when we moved over to a regular register for him to assist me with the sale. He had no tremors when he initially warned me of having called the police. The tremors began when he called the police for what he said was the second time – which is the 911 call I videotaped. Some have suggested that he’s acting – about that, I have no idea. But he was most definitely tremor-free for most of the time I was in the store and did not start shaking until that phone call. I hope that provides some clarification.”

CVS has apologized for the incident: “We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again. CVS Pharmacy does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”