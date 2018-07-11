Sarah Palin Wails After Being ‘Duped’ by Sacha Baron Cohen for New TV Series

Drunk Racist Harasses Woman Wearing Puerto Rican Flag Shirt in Chicago-Area Park While Cop Stands By, Does Nothing: WATCH

On Monday we shared a preview of Sacha Baron Cohen’s mysterious new interview show Who Is America? which is getting less mysterious and more interesting by the day.

An enraged Sarah Palin lashed out at Cohen on Facebook yesterday, writing:

Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?

I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick “humor” of the British “comedian” Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.

This “legit opportunity” to honor American Vets and contribute to a “legit Showtime historical documentary” was requested of me via a speakersbureau.

For my interview, my daughter and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all. Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long “interview” full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm – but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin. The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.

Here is my challenge, shallow Sacha boy: go ahead – air the footage. Experience tells us it will be heavily edited, not pretty, and intended to humiliate.

The challenge is to Cohen, CBS and Showtime: donate all proceeds to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets. Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country.

Truly sick.

And as an aside, for further insight into the wealthy corporate enablers of this kind of “joke”, I’ll add that after great costs on our part in time and resources to contribute to their “documentary” the Cohen/CBS/Showtime production team purposefully dropped my daughter and me off at the wrong Washington, DC airport after the fake interview, knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska. After refusing to take our calls to help get us out of the bind they’d put us in for three days, I wrote this off as yet another example of the sick nature that is media-slash-entertainment today.

Feel good and manly about your M.O., Sacha?

By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha. Every honorable American Vet should feel the same.

Palin’s post followed a report from Matt Drudge that Cohen has fooled Republicans and Democrats alike: “Sacha has finked Cheney, Palin, Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie, Trent Lott, Patraeus, Ted Koppel, and more… BEWARE!”