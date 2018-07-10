Former OSU Wrestler: Jim Jordan ‘Snickered’ When I Told Him About Team Doctor’s Sexual Abuse

Gay Conversion Therapy Drama and Sundance Winner ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Has an Official Trailer: WATCH

Another former OSU wrestler is speaking out about GOP Rep. Jim Jordan’s willful ignorance of sexual assault by the team doctor while he was OSU wrestling coach.

CNN reports:

The former wrestler said he doesn’t have any personal grudges against Jordan — he supported him when he first ran for office, despite identifying as a Democrat. He remembers directly telling Jordan about Strauss’ behavior.

“I remember coming up and saying, ‘Strauss held my balls longer than normal.’ He just snickered.”

The former wrestler recalled one time when he went into the wrestling room at OSU and a few athletes and Jordan were “clumped together.” He said he remembered saying, “something to the effect of ‘his hands are cold as s**t; he checked out every hair on my ball,'” and said Jordan replied, “I have nothing to do with this” and walked away.

“He’s sitting here and directly lying,” the former wrestler said, adding that fellow former wrestler Mike DiSabato is being “absolutely truthful.”