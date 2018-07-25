Oklahoma Woman Goes Viral Offering to Be Stand-In Mom at Gay Weddings

An Oklahoma mom who struggled for years with her own son’s coming out has gone viral after offering to be a stand-in parent at weddings for gay people whose biological parents have rejected them

Wrote Sara Cunningham in a post that has been shared more than 8,000 times: “PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won’t. Call me. I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NBC News reports: ‘Just days before her now-viral post, Cunningham said several women had shared with her emotionally devastating stories at a same-sex wedding rehearsal in which Cunningham was participating. One woman recounted how her mother asked to be given “a heads up” when it was time for her daughter to kiss her bride, presumably so her mother could turn away. Another woman shared how her mother chose not to attend. “That’s what prompted the post, and I had no idea I would hear from so many in the community,” Cunningham said, including “parents from all around the world that are willing to stand in.””

Full story here.