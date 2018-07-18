Miami Man Arrested for Conning Men into Sex Acts, Filming Them, and Posting Them on ‘Straightboyz’ Pay Site

A Miami man has been arrested for posing as a housewife and promising men sex before luring them to his home, filming them without their knowledge, and putting those films on a pay website called Straightboyz.

The Miami Herald reports that federal agents arrested Bryan Deneumostier at a Homestead, Florida” hotel with an underage boy who had reported missing where “Deneumostier admitted he spent two days drinking, drugging and having sex with the teen.”

Deneumostier was charged with “two counts of illegal interception of oral communication, and three counts record-keeping violations.”

The Miami Herald reports: “Investigators believe Deneumostier ran the site for at least four years. It featured at least 600 videos. Although the website is no longer in operation, many of the videos are still viewable on other adult websites. Agents are still trying to figure out how many of the people depicted on the site may be victims, never knowing their rendezvous were being recorded and uploaded to the web.”

Deneumostier reportedly told the men he filmed that the “housewife” was an army wife and would never film that. The men wore blackout goggles or a blindfold while engaged in the sex act.

Full report here.