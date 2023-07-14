Rainbow Connections: Key South Florida LGBTQ Spots To Find Some Pride in Miami All Year

-Photo courtesy of Hotel Gaythering

By no means ‘over' the rainbow, the city of Miami welcomes and celebrates LGBTQ visitors as it recognizes and welcomes all others with long-time established diaspora. It's a city that thrives on its diversity and celebrates all of our communities with open arms. Known for its sun-soaked beaches, pulsating nightlife, and a culture that is as rich as it is diverse, Miami is a haven for the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you're a local or a visitor, the city offers a plethora of events, accommodations, and attractions that celebrate and support its LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.

This guide is the latest in our series that caters to various interests and lifestyles. We've previously covered guides for Foodies, Sun Worshippers, Culture Vultures, Outdoors Lovers, and more. Each guide is designed to help you explore Miami through a different lens, offering unique experiences that cater to your specific interests.

So, whether you're planning your next pride-celebrating trip or looking to explore your city's LGBTQ+ scene, let's dive into the vibrant world of Miami's LGBTQ+ community

Pride and Joy: Miami's Top LGBTQ+ Events

MIAMI BEACH PRIDE: Celebrating 15 Years next year, under the banner Growing Stronger Together, Miami Beach Pride is one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world scheduled outside Pride month, in the heart of South Beach. (April 13-14, 2024)

SWEETHEAT MIAMI: Billed as a “Utopia for Women in South Beach,” this festival is cultivated for women of all backgrounds and identities, and it's well worth planning ahead for next May's edition of this annual blowout. Birthed from the mind of Miami's own Dj Dimples.

CELEBRATE ORGULLO PRIDEFEST: The Hispanic & Indigenous Pride Festival, organized by Miami's Unity Coalition. kicks off every fall to celebrate the beauty of diversity. This year's festival theme is Faith, Folklore & Fashion. (October 1-15)

AQUA GIRL: The largest women's gay charity event in the U.S. is an iconic five-day celebration with thousands of women from all of world. (October)

WIGWOOD: This annual Queer & Drag Festival, founded by Queef Latina (Antonio Mendez) and the proprietor of Gramps bar, Adam Gersten, in 2017, proudly celebrates the local community it also supports. (February 2024)

Queer-Friendly Accommodations in Miami

HOTEL GAYTHERING: It's right in the name. Unapologetic, fiercely queer, and cruisy AF, while being comfortable, offering great amenities, and a little of something for everyone. Sounds like an old boyfriend of mine…

MOXY SOUTH BEACH: This very colorful Marriott property features a unicorn float in its rooftop pool. And is in South Beach. So, yeah… rewards points, and points for inclusivity.

Paint the Town Rainbow: Top LGBTQ+ Nightspots in Miami

DOUBLE STUBBLE @ GRAMPS: Who doesn't love a non-binary drag Thursday night party conveniently located in Wynwood, and connected to New York-style Pizza Tropical? Well, nobody I know at least.

CLUB BOI: Mainly Latino and Black, and sizzling hot… just like the set for most soft porn anchored in Miami.

Miami's Must-See LGBTQ+ Attractions

VERSACE MANSION: You can't go inside, unless you stay or dine at the Villa Casa Casuarina , but it's impressive outside too, and an opportunity to see the real-life set for American Crime Story's series on Gianni Versace, pop by the local News Cafe where he was a regular, cruise Ocean Boulevard, check out the beach volleyball players if that's your thing…

MIAMI BEACH LGBT VISITORS CENTER: Located in the old City Hall, offering tips & talks, and an inclusive community space with services and counsel to visitors and residents of Miami Beach and South Florida, including information and materials make your visit even better.

Shop with Pride: Miami's Top LGBTQ+ Stores

CREATIVE MALE: Creative Male is billed as a “menswear boutique for the South Florida gay scene.” I'm sure you can wear it in your hometown too, for all those festival/festivalwear needs. Look for the perfect tank, mesh shirt or crop top, or bottom.

FRANGIPANI: With colorful, expressive, definite Miami vibes, the swimwear alone may be worth a trip to this quirky shop near Wynwood, but don't stop there. The home accessories had us rolling in the aisle, and pulling out our credit cards.

Queer Bites: Miami's Best LGBTQ+ Eateries

PALACE: No trip to Miami is complete with at least one trip to the Palace. With the biggest, most famous drag brunch in South Beach is also a club, the Palace is an iconic landmark and a monument to the LGBTQ+ community's power to both make a statement and have fun. Its restaurant and club are as much a daily celebration of our identify as they are a powerful political stand.

NEWS CAFÉ: This Ocean Drive classic breakfast-anytime, trendy but unpretentious, former haunt of Gianni Versace is a respite of casual chic in the heart of South Beach, enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

Outdoor Adventures: LGBTQ+ Fun in the Miami Sun

12TH STREET BEACH: Rainbow umbrellas mark our territory at 12th Street and Ocean Drive, on this fee and open stretch of sand. Rent a chair or umbrella from Boucher Brothers, or go local and just put your towel down. The Palace is just across the way in case you need a less-sunny, but certainly friendly break from the waves.

GAY & LESBIAN WALK TOUR: Hosted by Miami Design Preservation League docent Howard Brayer, this by-request tour offers an overview of the LGBTQ+ history contributions in Miami Beach, and there are many!

CORAL CASTLE: Every queen needs a castle, and this one – made out of 1,100 tons of coral rock – has enough theories about its construction to script a vintage episode of the X-Files.Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

