Suspect Charged In Shocking, Brazen Brooklyn LGBTQ Bar Fire. Caught on Video Pouring Gasoline and Setting the Blaze

Rash Arson Suspect Captured On Video

A suspect in the arson of Brooklyn LGBTQ bar Rash has been charged for allegedly starting a fire in the nightclub that left two employees injured and heavily damaged the building.

The Department of Justice on Thursday charged John Lhota with the April 3 arson after security camera footage showed Lhota purchasing a gasoline canister and filling it with gasoline at a gas station before proceeding to Rash and pouring the substance on the bar’s floor. “The video showed Lhota tossing a lit cigarette on the floor, but the gasoline didn’t ignite,” read the DOJ’s statement. “Lhota then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the gasoline, causing an explosion and a fire.” Security footage also showed Lhota fleeing the scene.

“This Office strongly condemns such acts of violence, and will vigorously prosecute this case. The victims, and all LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, should be able to enjoy their nights out in peace and without fear of such a dangerous attack,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

In his first court appearance Thursday, Lhota pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Lhota faces up to 40 years in prison.

Photo courtesy of DICE