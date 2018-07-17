Trump Claims Treasonous Summit with Putin Was ‘Even Better’ Than Horrific NATO Meeting: ‘The Fake News is Going Crazy’

Donald Trump turned on the gaslighting on Tuesday morning, claiming his tragic summit with Vladimir Putin went even better than his disastrous meeting with NATO, in which he further alienated U.S. allies.

Tweeted Trump: “I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me. NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!”

He added: “While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!”