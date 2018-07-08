7th Wrestler Comes Forward to Say GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Willfully Ignored Sexual Abuse of Wrestlers He Coached

At Least Four Boys Rescued from Cave in Thailand as Operation Continues

A seventh former Ohio State wrestler has come forward to say that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) willfully ignored sexual abuse of athletes he coached by the team’s doctor.

The Washington Post reports: “David Range, who wrestled for Ohio State in the late 1980s, said Jordan had to have known about alleged sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss, an athletic doctor whose behavior is under investigation by the school, because it happened regularly to team members and people talked about it. Jordan has denied he knew, saw or heard about any inappropriate behavior while he was an assistant wrestling coach from 1987 to 1995.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan isn’t persuaded yet, USA Today reports: ‘Through a spokesman, Ryan said the university was right to investigate the claims and that he would await the outcome of the review. “These are serious allegations and issues,” Ryan spokesman Doug Andres said in an emailed statement. “The university has rightfully initiated a full investigation into the matter. The speaker will await the findings of that inquiry,” Andres said.’